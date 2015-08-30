The cars of James Bond

In the real world, secret agents and spies draw as little attention to themselves as possible. Drab clothes, dreary locations, and unremarkable cars. The aim is to be entirely forgettable.

Fortunately, fiction leaves more room for the exotic, which is why James Bond (the world's greatest secret agent, in case you hadn't heard) can drive cars that turn every head on the street, making it impossible to maintain a low profile.

From the classic Aston Martin DB5, to a dalliance with BMW in the '90s, and the infamous invisible car of 2002's Die Another Day, James Bond's ride is never dull.