Sony packs Blu-ray into home theatre system

Sony Europe has announced an integrated 5.1 channel home theatre system with Blu-ray at IFA 2007. At the heart of the system is the Sony BDP-S300 player.

Features include Bravia Theatre Sync technology for "one touch" operation with Bravia TVs and Digital Cinema Auto Calibration for fast, simple, automatic multi-channel surround sound set-up. You even get a complimentary Spider-Man Trilogy box set on Blu-ray. Can't say fairer than that.

There's also a Sony Digital Media Port connection for portable music players.

Sony HTP-BD2RSF at a glance: