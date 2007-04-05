PS3 vs Xbox 360: it's all about the games

The debate has been raging since the PlayStation 3 was first announced - which is actually 'better', PS3 or Xbox 360? On paper, there's a clear winner - PS3 appears to have extra horsepower under the bonnet. But on-screen it's much harder to see the difference. It can even be argued that multi-format games that appear on both consoles (such as Tony Hawk's or Call of Duty) actually look better on 360.

But this situation won't last. At least, so says our paid up PS3 rep Dan Griffiths. He predicts that, as developers grow used to PS3's programming techniques, that PS3 games will step ahead of anything its next-gen rival can muster. Here are five games that will ultimately show the PS3's muscle:

1) Assassin's Creed

OK. So Sony lost exclusivity over Assassin's Creed (and gloating 360 fans have been rabid ever since) but come late 2008 the PS3's greater abilities in the fields of dynamic lighting will give this game the real world, outside, glow that it deserves. Casting the player as an assassin during the third Crusade, the 360 version will undoubtedly look great. Unfortunately for Microsoft, the PS3 game will look real...

2) Metal Gear Solid 4

Why have we picked MGS4 ? Because it's one of 2007's most anticipated games? Because it marks the debut of Hideo Kojima's hero Solid Snake on a next-gen console? Maybe it's because this game will challenge the player to embark on a guerilla-style fight for survival between two warring factions? Actually, it's because it's a PS3 exclusive. It won't be appearing on the Xbox 360 - at least not until a significant amount of time has elapsed.

3) Final Fantasy XIII

It's the same scenario as MGS4. Right now you won't be seeing FFXIII on 360. Sure, the 'lesser' machine is capable of running the latest Square Enix masterpiece. But unless Microsoft gets its (mighty) wallet out and make it worth their while, then Square Enix won't bother.

4) Pro Evolution Soccer 7

Japanese developers Konami did the unthinkable when they converted PES6 to the 360. With no PES6 for PS3 it would seem that they have deserted Sony in favour of a new love. But the fact is that at the time of development PS3 was still under wraps, meaning that the old PS2 got the game instead. And, by the look of the 360 version, it was a rush-job - the team were less than happy with the new hardware they had to work on. We predict that the significant lead time getting to grips with PS3, plus Konami's experience at producing sheer magic on PS2 will put the first PS3 PES light years ahead of the next 360 version.

5) Grand Theft Auto 4

The fact that GTA4 is coming to 360 at all is a classic case of Sony's pig-headed arrogance losing them the game. Literally. However, if there's one thing to be salvaged here it's that the simultaneous release of the game on PS3 and 360 will at least allow Sony's machine to show the differences between the hardwares. If anything, the team will be reigning back their ideas for the game in order to fit onto 360 9Gb DVDs (although downloadable content has been planned). With the PS3's 50Gb Blu-ray on offer they may include all kinds of extra world to explore.