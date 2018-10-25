ToryTrack Gigi is Tory Burch’s first touchscreen smartwatch and it’s out now

Ever more fashion brands are now making smartwatches and the latest addition is Tory Burch, which has just announced its first touchscreen smartwatch, the ToryTrack Gigi.

Specs-wise it’s in line with many other recent smartwatches, such as the Fossil Q Venture HR and Emporio Armani Connected (2018). It runs Wear OS, is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset (rather than the newer Snapdragon Wear 3100), has 4GB of storage and supposedly 1-2 days of life from its 300mAh battery.

Read more: AGM X3 rugged smartphone

The ToryTrack Gigi also has GPS, a heart rate monitor, NFC (so you can make contactless payments with Google Pay), and it’s water resistant to 30 meters. It also offers general activity tracking and eight customizable Tory Burch watch faces.

Image 1 of 2 The ToryTrack Gigi in gold Image 2 of 2 And in silver

A classic design

On paper that makes for a decent but fairly standard setup, but it’s the design that could help the ToryTrack Gigi stand out to a certain audience, as it’s inspired by the Tory Burch Gigi, which is one of the company’s classic watch designs. So this gives you a smart alternative with a similar look and the same Tory Burch branding.

It comes in polished gold-tone, silver-tone or black stainless steel, with interchangeable rubber, grosgrain and leather straps, and has a 40 x 48mm case and a circular screen.

If you’re interested in the ToryTrack Gigi you’ll be able to pick it up from today, with prices starting at $395 (around £305 / AU$560), which puts it at the upper end of smartwatch pricing, and sees it sit between the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the Apple Watch 4.