OnePlus 8 launch date is officially set for April 14

It’s official: the OnePlus 8 range is being announced on April 14. The company itself has now said as much, as well as confirming a few other details about the range.

These details include the presence of a display with a 120Hz refresh rate (up from 90Hz on the OnePlus 7T Pro). That’s the same refresh rate as the Samsung Galaxy S20 range offers, and should ensure interactions feel silky smooth.

The company also promises a “full series of 5G devices”, “clearer displays” and “faster performance”, and that the OnePlus 8 series will be its “most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever”.

Looking good

So the phones certainly sound like they could be quite an upgrade, and leaks have been painting that picture for a while, suggesting that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could use a top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, along potentially with a 60MP main camera and up to 12GB of RAM, while likely undercutting comparable flagships from the likes of Samsung and Huawei.

The announcement is happening at 11am EST / 8am PT / 4pm BST on April 14 or 2am AEST on April 15.

It will be watchable via live stream on YouTube and the OnePlus website, but TechRadar will be sure to bring you full details and analysis on the day, so make sure to check back here then.