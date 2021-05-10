The new MacBook Air has leaked, and it looks a lot like the colorful new iMac

When Apple announced the new M1-powered iMac, it also totally redesigned the desktop, bringing back bright colors that are reminiscent of the bubbly old versions from the 2000s – and it looks like the MacBook Air might soon follow in its footsteps.

This comes from famed Apple leaker Jon Prosser, who reportedly got his hands on photos of the device, from which he commissioned some renders. So, naturally, take this all with a grain of salt.

If the new MacBook Air does look like this, however, it seems like the biggest design change is going to be a new coat of paint, as the chassis looks incredibly similar to the M1-powered version that came out in 2020 – but that's not a bad thing.

In the video, Prosser does bring up the point that these laptops likely can't get much thinner if Apple wants to retain its USB-C ports, which makes sense. As for what this new laptop is capable of, if we had to guess it'd be powered by the Apple M2, or whatever the next generation of Apple Silicon will be called.

If Apple does wait to launch this new MacBook Air – assuming it exists – until an M2 is available, we'd guess that it'd show up later this year, so you probably shouldn't get too excited just yet. Either way, we're sure we'll hear more about a colorful new MacBook Air whenever Apple is ready to talk about it.