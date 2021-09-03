The best student laptops in New Zealand for 2021: affordable yet powerful

The best laptops for students put value over having the top-of-the-line processors and graphics cards.

While there are plenty of laptops to choose from on the market, not all of them meet the right balance of affordability and performance that's needed for a student laptop.

We mention this balance because, the cheapest laptops available won't cut the mustard for performance, especially if you need to do any creative work or other media manipulation.

On the other side of the coin, there are plenty of powerful laptops that wind up super expensive due to premium features that the average student won't necessarily need.

In our ongoing pursuit to review the latest and greatest laptops, we've come across a good selection of machines that meet this balance perfectly, and below we've listed the top options to consider, making sure to take into account a variety of budget and performance needs.

Best student laptops in New Zealand 2021 at a glance

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Dell XPS 13 (Late 2020) Microsoft Surface Go 2 Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Microsoft Surface Laptop Go HP Chromebook 14 MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Dell XPS 15 (2020) Acer Swift 3 (2020)

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Best laptop for students with a flexible budget Specifications CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU Graphics: Integrated 7-core – 8-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina display Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD FULLPRICEWIDGETTITLE NZ $1,699 View at PBTech NZ NZ $1,699.99 View at MobileStation NZ $1,749 View at TheMarket Reasons to buy + macOS Big Sur is fast and responsive + Battery life is great + Silent in use Reasons to avoid - Fanless design could impact performance

Apple topped 2020 off with a bang, rolling out their much-talked about M1 silicon chip that’s so far been a real game-changer. And, the first laptop to receive it is the company’s thinnest and lightest, putting it on the list of the most exciting Apple laptops of recent years. With this new chip, the MacBook Air is better than ever, touting excellent performance alongside its brilliant battery life – without raising the price to keep it (fairly) affordable still. It’s not going to be the cheapest option for students, but it is by far the best value and worth the extra investment on a unit that will stay relevant for years to come.

Read the full review: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

(Image credit: Dell)

This is the second XPS 13 that Dell has released this year (also known as the 9310, being more recent than the 9300 launched earlier in 2020), and thankfully it does a lot more to offer excellent value than its predecessor. This 'New XPS 13' packs in the 11th-gen Intel Core processors as well as as the superbly impressive Iris Xe integrated GPU – an upgrade that almost doubles its graphical prowess. This means that, not only is the XPS 13 9310 a great option for study and everyday use with its gorgeous, sleek design and powerful innards, but it's now viable for casual gamers. It's also sporting the upgraded 'Infinity Edge' display which dramatically reduces bezels and the overall size of the unit. There's no doubt this is the best Windows laptop on the market, and while (like the MacBook Air above) it isn't the most affordable machine on offer, its a worthwhile investment for students looking to game as well. With that said, stay savvy and keep an eye out for sales, as you can get the base model fairly cheap if you're fine with the i5/8GB/256GB configuration.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13 (Late 2020) review

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Microsoft Surface Go 2 Premium design, more affordable price Specifications CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core m3 – Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 RAM: 4GB – 8GB Screen: 10.5” 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI) PixelSense Display Storage: 64GB eMMC – 128GB SSD Connectivity: IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE Modem FULLPRICEWIDGETTITLE NZ $31.90 View at Microsoft NZ NZ $43.90 View at Microsoft NZ NZ $729 View at Microsoft NZ Reasons to buy + Premium design + Affordable + Can run full Windows 10 Reasons to avoid - No Touch Cover or stylus included - Base model's specs are weak

Microsoft’s devices are known for their higher price tags, which is why the Surface Go line proves popular with the more budget-conscious crowd. It’s Microsoft’s best affordable premium tablet, and the follow up, Surface Go 2, continues that tradition with its reasonable price and premium design. It even runs the full Windows 10 operating system, so it’s even more capable than other tablets out there as far as what applications it can run. Unfortunately, as with the original, it suffers from the same curse of being underpowered, especially at the base configuration. However, it does offer a slight bump in performance over its predecessor. If you’re looking for the best student laptops and the above two options are way out of your price bracket, then this is one of the best affordable options.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Go 2

The Ideapad Duet Chromebook is the best deal for students on a tight budget. (Image credit: Lenovo)

While the hardware is not quite as suave as Microsoft's competing affordable products, Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is even more affordable and includes a whole lot of value in its tiny cost. Chief among them is Chrome OS, which we find to be a richer experience when using a lightweight 2-in-1 (particularly compared with Windows 10S), especially if you're already in on G Suite apps like Gmail and co.

The Duet's 10.1-inch display has a 1920x1200 resolution and looks decently vibrant and bright, while the keypad isn't quite as nice as the likes of the Surface Go 2, it's fine to type on and is particularly decent for the price. Internally, it's certainly not the most powerful unit on the market, but with a battery that lasts almost 8 hours in straight 1080p movie playback, this is a perfect portable machine for those that aren't looking to put the unit through its paces and are happy with mostly browsing and the like.

Read the full review: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In launching the Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft is making sure every gap in its market of laptops is full, and we're truly glad that this particularly hole is plugged. It hits that sweet spot between affordability, svelte and premium design, and performance.

Its 12.4-inch touchscreen display is gorgeous, the unit itself is super compact at 1.11kg, and while all models ship with the streamlined Windows 10S operating system, they're all capable of handling the full Windows 10 Home if you'd like to upgrade. If you're not sold on the 2-in-1 design of the Suface Go 2 above that leans a little heavier towards the realm of tablets, the Laptop Go is the best Microsoft solution on a budget.

Read the full review: Microsoft Laptop Go

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Chromebook 14 may not be as powerful as other Chromebooks, but this tiny laptop has a few aces up its sleeves, helping it secure a well-deserved spot on our best laptops for students list. Those aces include striking a good balance between ample screen space and portability, as well as a surprisingly excellent keyboard, a decent trackpad, a vivid display, and of course a very low price.

Read the full review: HP Chromebook 14

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) Apple’s little MacBook Pro gets a big refresh Specifications CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU Graphics: Integrated 8-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 LED-backlit Retina display Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD Dimensions (H x W x D): 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56 cm FULLPRICEWIDGETTITLE NZ $2,199 View at PBTech NZ NZ $2,199 View at TheMarket NZ $2,199 View at TheMarket NZ Reasons to buy + Huge battery life + Great performance + Can run iOS apps Reasons to avoid - Still lacks ports - Expensive for students

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) may not have gotten a massive design overhaul, but what it lacks in that department, it makes up for big time in performance and battery life. Thanks to Apple’s groundbreaking M1 chip, the new MacBook Pro 13-inch delivers excellent performance and exceptional battery life. Its performance is so impressive, in fact, that it can easily handle 4K - and even 8K - videos, which is great news for film students. If you’re looking for a powerful laptop that keeps things small and lightweight, this is one of the best student laptops money can buy, but it's a fair bit of money.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 The best laptop by Microsoft Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5 - i7 / AMD Ryzen 5 / AMD Ryzen 7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics / AMD Radeon Vega 9 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 RAM: 8GB - 16GB Screen: 13.5-inch PixelSense (2,256 x 1,504) / 15-inch PixelSense (2,496 x 1,664) Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD FULLPRICEWIDGETTITLE NZ $5.90 View at Microsoft NZ NZ $6.50 View at Microsoft NZ NZ $14.50 View at Microsoft NZ Reasons to buy + Excellent battery life + Choice of Intel or AMD CPU Reasons to avoid - No Thunderbolt 3 option - Too few ports for its size

With the third version of the Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft has made its best laptop yet. While it's not a huge leap over its predecessor, the Surface Laptop 3 does improve on almost every aspect.

Best of all, with the 15-inch version you now get a choice of either Intel or AMD hardware. Previously, only Intel tech was included. Elsewhere, the Surface Laptop 3 continues the Surface Laptop's reputation for being a stunningly designed laptop.

These are some of the most desirable laptops in the world that don't have a logo of an apple on them, with a new aluminium body that gives it a premium feel, while protecting it from knocks and drops. There are still a few niggles, like the continued lack of ports, but in general this is one of the best laptops in the world right now.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

(Image credit: Dell)

The Dell XPS 15 might be a bit pricey for regular students, but it’s easily one of the best laptops for students in the creative field. Combining staggering power in a stylish thin and light chassis, this laptop doesn’t hold back when it comes to internals and features that improve your computing experience overall, whether you’re a film student or a graphic design one. Among those amazing features are a gorgeous bright display with 500 nits of brightness, an extremely comfortable keyboard, impressive speakers, and a terrific trackpad. We’re not saying that this laptop is perfect, but our coveted 5 out of 5 rating should speak for itself.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

(Image credit: Acer)

10. Acer Swift 3 (2020) Punches above its ultralight-weight Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3500 – 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 GPU: AMD Radeon shared memory – Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD Display: 14" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 – 13.5" (2256 x 1504) 3:2, IPS FULLPRICEWIDGETTITLE amazonPrimeFlag AU $969.50 View at Amazon amazonPrimeFlag AU $969.56 View at Amazon Check Mighty Ape Reasons to buy + Highly portable + Excellent multitasker + Very affordable for an Ultrabook Reasons to avoid - Speakers are "meh" - Not great for gaming

The most popular Ultrabooks out there can cost a fortune – you have to pay for that thin and light form factor, after all. Not with the Acer Swift 3 (2020). This is the Ultrabook for the masses, thanks to its low asking price for that lightweight design, decent battery life and brand new specs that deliver when it comes to multitasking. It’s definitely got all the makings of the best student laptop – including that smart design one could mistake for a MacBook Pro.