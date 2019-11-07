Best Australian tech deals: cheap gadgets and online sales in November 2019

Black Friday is fast approaching, but you don’t have to wait until the end-of-month madness to score a great deal, particularly when you find the kind of bargains we’ve unearthed today. From an action camera with the lowest price we’ve ever seen for it, to a pro-level sports snapper, we’re here to satisfy your photography bug.

For anyone who isn’t keen on a camera, though, there’s a smart TV available for less, along with plenty of older bargains that are still live. So be sure to scroll further down the page to see if something tickles your fancy.

For fast, free delivery, and other benefits, sign up for Amazon Prime now

Deals added Thursday, November 7

GoPro Hero7 White | AU$199 (was AU$299; save AU$100) There’s good reason that GoPro dominates the action camera market. While not the latest model, the Hero7 White has great Full HD (1080p) video and image quality, so you can capture all your adventurous exploits. The neat video stabilisation will ensure you record smooth and steady – goodbye shaky cam.View Deal

Hisense 65-inch 65R7 Series 7 UHD Smart TV | AU$1,058.60 (was AU$2,499; save AU$1440.40) Right now you can nab this 65-inch Hisense smart TV for half the price on eBay using the codeword PSLEIGH at checkout, but only until November 15. You may already know Hisense for offering affordable alternatives to the bigger name brands, so this discounted offer will truly save you a paycheck.View Deal

Sony Alpha A9 (Body Only) | AU$4,288 (was AU$$4,999; save AU$711) The Sony Alpha A9 is an impressive full-frame mirrorless camera with tracking performance specialised for action. Giving Canon and Nikon a run for their money, sport photographers will appreciate this camera’s quick 20fps burst shooting. It was a whopping AU$7,000 at launch, but with the release of the second iteration, Sony has slashed the RRP of this superfast snapper. But here it’s cheaper still at AU$4,288, allowing us mere mortals to partake of Sony’s amazing camera tech. A decent discount, why not see what Sony has to offer.View Deal

Nikon D3500 + 18-55mm + 70-300mm kit lenses | AU$698 (was AU$799.95; save AU$101.95) If you want to turn your photography into a more serious hobby, this Nikon D3500 is our favourite entry-level DSLR. Beginners will welcome its ease of use and built-in Handy Guide mode. It comes with a 24.3MP APS-C sensor, offering excellent image quality. You don’t have to worry about lugging around a large kit either, as the Nikon D3500 is compact for a DSLR.View Deal

Kaspersky Total Security | AU$74.97 per year (was AU$149.95, 50% off) Popular antivirus suite Kasperksy's Total Security is currently 50% off, which brings down the annual cost by half! With the five device package, you can protect all the devices you and your family use, be they macOS, Windows or mobile. In case you’re not sure whether this solution is for you, there is a 30-day trial period. Thankfully the same discount applies to the single device option, bringing the cost down to AU$29.97 per year. This choice can be used on a PC, Mac or mobile, and similarly, there is also a 30-day trial period if you want to check it out beforehand.View Deal

Find more great bargains and compare Australian prices on the latest tech at Getprice.

Previous days' deals that are still available

Sales are hardly for a single day, unless it's a special occasion. So we see no point in deleting old deals. We hang on to them for two weeks, so if you missed out on them on the day of posting and they're still available, you can still score yourself a great bargain.

Lenovo Smart Clock | AU$78 (was AU$129; save AU$51) Love Google Assistant? Now you can take it to bed with you... or at least next to your bed. This little smart display not only tells you the time, but allows you to control your smart home setup. Now for a sweet little price of just AU$78.View Deal

Sony Alpha A7 III (body only) | AU$2,447 (was AU$3,099; save AU$652) Sony is a leader when it comes to producing high quality full frame mirrorless cameras, so if you are looking for a great camera at a bargain price, look no further. This camera produces clear and crisp images and will make the most amateur photographers looking like a pro. Saving a whopping AU$652, you can't go wrong with this purchase. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | AU$598 (was AU$649; save AU$51) It's not a huge discount but it's been a while since we saw some decent offers on tablets. While it might be worthwhile waiting for Black Friday, this deal may suit someone who can't wait for another month. Bing Lee is currently shaving over AU$50 off the RRP of the 64GB 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi version.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | AU$399 (was AU$499; save AU$100) While GoPro might be the go-to name when it comes to action cameras, DJI can give the Hero flagships a run for their money. So while the Osmo Action is as expensive as the Hero7 Black at the moment, you can save AU$100 at VideoPro if you're keen on recording your adventures in 4K clarity and saving some money in the bargain.View Deal

Mobvoi TicWatch E2 | AU$179.24 (was AU$239; save AU$59.76 ) Smartwatches don't come this cheap but Mobvoi has made a name for itself for its excellent range of wearables powered by Google's Wear OS. This E2 is swim-ready, works with both iPhone and iOS and currently costs under AU$180. That's the price you'd pay for a full-featured fitness tracker, making this a great buy.

Xbox One X + Call of Duty Modern Warfare + Forza Horizon 4 + LEGO DLC | AU$484.95 (was AU$748; save AU$263.05) Last week, with the code PUPPER, this bundle was at a pretty decent price point. Although that price isn't available any more, you can still save a packet as The Gamesmen on eBay still has the Xbox One X plus Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Forza Horizon 4 is still discounted for lesser than its actual RRP.View Deal

Further price drop: Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$316.80 (was AU$549; save AU$232.20) Update: This item is currently out of stock, but check back again in case fresh stock arrives before the end of the sale. Last week the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy were going for a great price on eBay. This week, you can grab them for an even better price of AU$316.80 using the codeword PSLEIGH at checkout before November 15. If you don't want to wait until Black Friday, you can snag both colour options for just under AU$317, which is a far cry from the usual AU$399 price tag at most retailers.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) | AU$659.95 (was AU$1,199; save AU$539.05) It might be a generation old, but Samsung is still listing the Galaxy S9 at its original launch price. While you can definitely get it for a tad cheaper elsewhere, the best price on the 64GB S9 is currently on eBay, with colour options available. Unfortunately the current 15% off code on the auction marketplace doesn't apply to this listing. Still, AU$660 is a darn good price for an Android handset that's still one of the best you can get.View Deal

JBL Flip 4 | AU$99 (was AU$125; save AU$26) The fifth iteration of this excellent portable Bluetooth speaker is in town, so retailers are keen on getting rid of old stock. So if you'd like to snag a waterproof, portable speaker that offers about 14 hours of playback and very good, deep sound, then head to The Good Guys and get yourself the Flip 4 for under AU$100, available in red, in blue and in black.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t | AU$207 (was AU$279; save AU$72) It's one of the best true wireless headphones if you're keen on a pair with great sound quality. It's bassy, with a clear sound profile. It's definitely worth every penny you pay for it but you won't need to shell out full price if you're okay with grabbing the copper black colour combo from Amazon, where it's just AU$207 for a pair.View Deal