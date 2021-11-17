Tesla has changed the way it charges you to top-up at a Supercharger

Tesla is revising the pricing structure of its per-minute charging services across the Supercharger Network. Prices for charging by the minute are now split across four tiers that will cost more for drivers with faster charging vehicles.

The previous per-minute pricing model was split into two tiers, one for chargers at or below 60 kW and another for those charging at 61 kW and higher.

Now, the rates are split into four tiers, with Tier 1 handling 60 kW and lower, Tier 2 between 60 and 100 kW, Tier 3 between 100 and 180 kW, and Tier 4 at 180 kW and above.

Tier 1 charging is cheapest, followed by Tier 2, and so on. Though per-minute costs for faster charging speeds are higher, overall charging times are lower due to compatible vehicles' ability to take on almost a full charge in around half an hour.

Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Speed Charging at or below 60kW Charging above 60kW, at or below 100kW Charging above 100kW, at or below 180kW Charging above 180kW Cost Lowest price per minute Second-lowest price per minute Second-highest price per minute Highest price per minute

The move to expand pricing tiers comes as Tesla is piloting a program to open its Supercharger network to owners of non-Tesla vehicles for the first time.

The tests are running in the Netherlands on ten Tesla chargers and will expand to other regions if it's successful.

Vehicles such as the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan offer ultra-fast charging speeds, but it’s unclear at this point if Tesla will open the Supercharger Network's full charging capabilities for outside vehicle owners.