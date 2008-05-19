Samsung shows off ultra definition LCD TV

Last week it was Blue Phase televisions Samsung sent to shock us via the Society for Information Display (SID) International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition in LA; this week it’s ultra-high definition and lots more.

The SID show, which started on Sunday, is currently home to Samsung’s 82-inch UD (ultra definition) LCD TV. A mighty pixel count of 3,840 x 2,160 explains the name, by the way.

On top of that, the screen refreshes at 120Hz for added clarity and reduced blurring and extra RGB LED backlights have been built in to raise the colour saturation into the stratosphere.

Virtually there?

Company exec Sang Soo Kim is clearly pleased with his new toy, saying: “This 82-inch LCD is large enough to cover all viewing angles with ultra-definition resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that will allow viewers to watch motion pictures as if they are really in them. It is the optimal display for future TVs.”

Similar UD technology also appears in a multi-touch electronic whiteboard replacement of the same size, although this runs at the standard 60 frames per second refresh rate.

Next on the list for the show is a 2.3-inch e-paper screen that uses carbon nanotubes to facilitate greater flexibility, although details on that are still under wraps for now.

Finally, some good news on the price front – Samsung’s latest 40-inch LCD HD TV has been built with fewer driver circuits than usual (two compared with nine normally), which will slash the sale price when it’s ready for the shops next year.