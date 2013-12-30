More indications LG will give webOS another lifeline with new Smart TV at CES

Back in January 2009, the Palm Pre running the company's intuitive new webOS software won CES, with many attendees convinced the faded smartphone giant was in-line for a major, major comeback.

It didn't exactly pan out that way. Limited by poor hardware, lack of developer interest and a disastrous transition to HP's stewardship, the promising webOS software became little more than a punchline.

However, five years on, as we look forward to the 2014 extravaganza in the Nevada Desert, LG could be about to offer webOS a lifeline by planting it within a smart television.

The Korean company, which bought webOS from HP in February, will introduce the first set running the software at the show, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, backing up rumours earlier this month.

Don't call it a comeback...

The Journal's source, one of those folks 'familiar with the matter' said the television will retain the same 'Cards' UI which initially impressed many who tried webOS. It'll also feature a host of applications developed for the HP tablets, the person said.

Eventually, LG may plan to insert webOS into its own range of smartphones and tablets, the report claimed.

The Korean giant appears to be placing a lot the importance of owning its operating system to battle Samsung's Tizen OS.

However, the company's heavy investment in Google TV did it zero favours whatsoever, so it'll be interesting to see how it fairs with an even less promising operating system.