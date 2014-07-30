Apple TV set-top reportedly pushed to 2015 as content stalemate drags on

No content, no new Apple TV, it seems

The long-rumoured Apple TV set-top box overhaul won't be adorning home entertainment set-ups until next year, if a new report is to be believed.

According to The Information (pay wall), Apple has shoved the launch of the device into 2015 after failing to entice content providers to buy into its vision for IPTV distribution.

The site's sources believe the cable providers are concerned that acquiescing to Apple's advances could see Cupertino replace them at the top of the television food pyramid.

The ongoing saga of the proposed merger between Time Warner and Comcast is also contributing to the hold up, the report claims.

2015, but when?

The Information's report says Apple is blaming the cable companies for the hold up, while those holding the rights claim Apple is biting off more than it can chew with its plans to modernise TV consumption.

As a result of all this, Apple is now working towards the 2015 timeline, although there's no mention of an exact release date.

Of course, this is not a new issue. As far back as a year ago it was reported that a failure to reach accords with content providers was behind Apple's inability to get a rumoured iTV flatscreen set (remember that?) out of the gate.

Can Apple convince the cable dinosaurs its plans aren't a big flaming meteor coming to wipe them out and start a new world order? Let us know your thoughts below.

Via The Verge