Soon you'll be able to free your Google accounts from Google+

Google has announced that over the next few months it will begin unlinking Google+ from its other services.

This means that you'll only require a Google Account to use Google's other services, including YouTube and Hangouts.

"People have told us that accessing all of their Google stuff with one account makes life a whole lot easier," the search-giant said in a blog post today.

"But we've also heard that it doesn't make sense for your Google+ profile to be your identity in all the other Google products you use."

Google Account is all you need

Google is hoping the changes will provide a "more focused" Google+, with the company saying it will "also move some features that aren't essential to an interest-based social experience out of Google+."

The search-giant has already replaced Google+ Photos and will be retiring the Plus-connected photo service starting next month.

It will also be "putting location sharing into Hangouts and other apps, where it really belongs."

It also means that you won't need a Google+ account to start a YouTube channel, and you'll be able to unlink your Google+ account from your YouTube account in the coming months as well so your comments won't appear on your Plus page.

The company is also reassuring users that Google Accounts won't be searchable, unlike public Google+ accounts.