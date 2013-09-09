Opera claims Coast is 'the browser that should have come with the iPad'

Opera says it has designed Coast especially for the iPad

Billed by Opera as 'the browser that should have come with the iPad', Opera Coast is a stripped-down browser designed specifically for Apple's tablet.

Essentially, Coast follows the trend for simpler browsers where toolbars and menus no longer get in the way of the user experience – similar to what Microsoft has done in Internet Explorer 10 and 11 for Windows 8.

As with that browser, it's designed to be a more lean-back experience where gestures take over from buttons – as you might imagine, left and right swipes move backwards or forwards, while a swipe down from the top of the page will reload it (it would close the app in IE 10 or 11).

The home screen features the familiar Opera 'speed dial' feature

Coast isn't without more in depth controls though; you can also bring up a bar at the bottom of the screen should you want to move between open sites (effectively your tabs). You also use the bar to return to the Home screen or go to recently-opened sites.

When you're browsing a site the screen has no visible URL bar, back or forward buttons, tabs or bookmarks.

Still secure

A home screen features a search and address field, while the page also has Opera's familiar speed dial grid while recently opened sites are also displayed. Sites can be dragged into speed dial by pressing and holding them.

There's also a specific screen for more detailed searching which will give you search suggestions from Google.

Despite the simplicity, Opera promises the new browser doesn't skimp on security, with warnings when suspicious sites are accessed and site security reports should you wish to see more details.

Coast by Opera will be available in the App Store today. In the meantime, why not check out our existing guide to the best browsers around?