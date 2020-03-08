Scotland vs France live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere

Fabien Galthie's young side are just two wins away from achieving a Grand Slam - will they go one step further at Murrayfield? Don't miss a moment of the action, no matter where you are in the world, with our Six Nations 2020 Scotland vs France live stream guide.

The French are 3-0 following their win over Wales in Cardiff last time out and now find themselves on the brink of their first Six Nations Championship since 2010 - a year they also last achieved a slam.

Gregor Townsend’s Scotland side have disappointed during this campaign, but will be hoping to build on their victory over Italy in the previous round.

Scotland vs France - where and when Scotland and France will meet on the field at Murrayfield in Edinburgh at 3pm Sunday. That's an 8am PT or 11am ET kick-off for rugby fans in the US and Canada, and a 2am AEDT start in the early hours of Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

France's last visit to Murrayfield saw them suffer a 17-14 defeat during in a World Cup 2019 warm-up game, but Galthie's young guns have come a long way since then and will be strong favourites for a win here.

Worcester Warriors fly-half Duncan Weir could win his first cap for Scotland amid the continued absence of Finn Russell, whose loses his place as punishment for a breach of squad protocol, something that would appear to have badly unsettled the Scots.

If you're a rugby fan in the UK you'll be relived to hear this game and the rest of the Six Nations will be broadcast for free free, so you can tune in to a Wales vs Italy live stream without the need for any sort of subscription. For all your other viewing options, keep on reading.

How to live stream Scotland vs France in the UK: watch the Six Nations 2020 for free today

All of this year's Six Nations matches are set be shown live in the UK free-to-air across BBC and ITV channels. Sunday's Scotland vs France clash will be aired on BBC 1 with coverage starting at 2pm GMT. You'll need to to have paid your licence fee in order to watch the broadcast, but that's the law so we're going to presume you've done that! To watch the show via internet you can either use BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. Not about in the UK on Saturday? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back in Blighty. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're abroad and outside of your home country, trying to live stream your regular native broadcaster's coverage of the Six Nations isn't likely to be possible as the stream will be location restricted.

Fear not, however, as you'll still be able to watch all the action by using a VPN.

All you need to do is download and install the software or an app from one of the many VPN services out there that will spoof your computer into thinking that it's located home. This means you'll be able to enjoy your home coverage (so long as you comply with the broadcaster's TS&Cs), without having to hunt around dodgy websites for an illegal stream.

Getting started with a VPN is ridiculously easy - just download, install, open the app and then select the appropriate location. We've tried all of the major VPN services and ExpressVPN is our current pick of the bunch due to its speed, security and simplicity of use. It also offers one of the widest arrays of compatible devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It's easy to see why it comes top in our best VPN countdown. Better still, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee, meaning you can give it a whirl without any obligations. If you do decide to sign up, subscribing for a whole year will save you 49% off the usual price and you'll also get 3 months extra absolutely FREE.

Live stream Scotland vs France in Australia

As with almost all Six Nations games, you'll need to be an early bird to watch the game live in Australia, with kickoff for Scotland vs France scheduled for 2am AEDT on Monday morning. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which will be showing every game of the 2020 Six Nations. Coverage begins at 1.52am on BeIN Sport 3. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add the service to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Scotland vs France in New Zealand

For rugby fans looking to watch the action live from Scotland its a 3am NZST kick-off. As with Australia, beIN Sport hold the broadcast rights for the Six Nations in New Zealand and will be showing every game live. Sky subscribers can add the service to their package at an additional cost,. As with Australia, you also have the option of subscribing to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month, but you can also try the service for free as beIN Sport offer a FREE two week trial.

Watch the rugby union in Canada via a live stream for free

The broadcast rights to show the 2020 Six Nations in Canada are exclusive to streaming service DAZN, who will be broadcasting every game live. The online-only platform will be streaming Scotland vs France at 8am PT, 11am ET. If you're not already a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the game for free as the service is currently offering a 30-day FREE TRIAL.

How to watch an Scotland vs France live stream online in the US