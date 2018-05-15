Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus just got a big augmented reality boost

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus just got a big augmented reality (AR) boost, and no, we're not talking more AR Emoji.

The two flagship smartphones now support ARCore, Google's platform for AR content creation and more immersive experiences. The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are now listed among a slew of other devices on the Google ARCore support page.

You may recall that, at launch, it was announced the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus would join the likes of the Galaxy S8, Google Pixel 2 and LG G6 in supporting ARCore. It seems that day has finally come to pass.

What does this mean for you? It means that you can download the ARCore app onto your S9 or S9 Plus and experience for yourself all of the ARCore-enabled apps and games in the Google Play Store.

It's good timing; in March, Google launched 60-plus ARCore experiences onto Google Play, including My Tamagotchi Forever, Pottery Barn 360 Room View, Ikea Place, and a feature in the eBay app that helps you figure out what size box you'll need to ship a product.

