Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may use iPhone material, making it heavier and pricier

While most smartphones have an aluminium or plastic frame, sandwiched usually between a glass screen and rear, it seems the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra might have a more premium material used in its design.

This is according to leaker Max Weinbach who, in a very simple tweet, said "Galaxy S20 Ultra. Stainless Steel", suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will have a stainless steel frame instead of the aluminium of its predecessor.

Galaxy S20 Ultra. Stainless Steel.January 22, 2020

It's not exactly clear where Weinbach got his information, so take it with a pinch of salt, but he's one of many leakers who are frantically posting Samsung Galaxy S20 information in the run-up to its announcement.

Stainless steel isn't a material often used in smartphone bodies, as it can prove quite pricey and heavy. Some of the few smartphones that use it are the iPhone X, iPhone XS Max and iPhone 11 Pro Max, three devices that are – you guessed it – both expensive and heavy.

More durable and nicer to hold

These devices are more durable as a result, and some might argue it feels better to hold than aluminium (although that's subjective, of course).

Some non-Apple devices use the material too, like the Nokia 8 Sirocco from 2018, but in general aluminium has proven a more popular choice in top-end smartphones since it's not so prohibitively expensive.

If Samsung proves to have gone with stainless steel in its top-end Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, it suggests the company really is going all-out to create the most premium device it can, no matter the price tag that ensues.

We'll find out for sure come February 11, when Samsung is hosting an event that we're expecting to be the Galaxy S20 launch (with perhaps more products like the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Buds Plus). Check back to TechRadar then for all the information on Samsung's first mobile products of 2020.

Via 9to5Google