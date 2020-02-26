Flagship Motorola Edge Plus specs leaked, alongside One Mid and G8 Power Lite

The Moto Z4 (above) isn't quite a flagship, but the Motorola Edge Plus might be

The Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola One Mid, and Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite could be next in line to be unveiled by Motorola, and fresh leaks from XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman lay bare the key specifications of the three smartphones, headlined by the flagship Motorola Edge Plus, which has been leaked before.

Interestingly, and as Rahman states in his tweet, the Motorola Edge Plus will be the company's first true flagship smartphone to have come out since Moto Z3 in 2018. Even the recent Motorola Razr is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 710 chipset.

So it's safe to say Motorola has not dabbled with a flagship phone in the past two years, and things have changed drastically in the smartphone space in that time, but on paper at least the Motorola Edge Plus sounds like it might be able to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Motorola One Mid-Snapdragon 675-6.53" 2340x1080 display-4000mAh batteryMotorola Moto G8 Power Lite (who comes up with these names?)-MediaTek Helio P35 (mt6765)-5000mAh batteryFebruary 25, 2020

All the specs

According to Rahman, the Motorola Edge Plus features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080) resolution screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be a curved display, probably an AMOLED panel.

The phone will apparently be powered by a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It's also said to have a massive 5,000mAh battery.

He doesn't state whether it will have fast charging, but going by the feature set we are inclined to believe that it will support some sort of fast charging solution.

Now, this is a pretty decent list of hardware as far as flagship phones go, other perhaps than the resolution, but there's still so much that's unknown about the Motorola Edge Plus, most notably its camera specs.

Next up, the Motorola One Mid seems to be part of the Android One program (based on its name) and supposedly features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080) resolution display. It is said to be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor, and to have a 4,000mAh battery.

Finally, the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and to have a 5,000mAh battery. So it sounds like a low-end phone but one that probably has a lot of life.

We imagine these phones might launch soon - especially the Motorola One Edge, as that has been leaked multiple times, so we should know all the official details soon.