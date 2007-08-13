Samsung stuns with YP-P2 touchscreen player

Samsung has revealed a stunning-looking touchscreen, Bluetooth-equipped flash media player that's set to go head-to-head with the iPod nano, the Yepp YP-P2.

The Samsung Yepp YP-P2 is a flash player that is expected to come in 2GB, 4GB and 8GB capacities, according to reports . It has a large 3-inch touchscreen display, and its digital music and video player supports MP3, WMV, WMA, H.264 (MPEG4 AVC), MPEG-4 (ASF) files. An FM stereo radio is also built in to the device.

The Yepp YP-P2 has stereo Bluetooth onboard, and features an integrated loudspeaker plus microphone for voice recording. Dimensions are 100 (h) x 52 (w) x 9.2 (d) mm.

Samsung hasn't yet provided details of a release date, pricing or UK availability for the Yepp YP-P2, although it's expected to go on sale first in the Far East.