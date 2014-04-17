Glasshole for a day: Google lets some try out Glass at home for free

Becoming a Google Glass Explorer is still prohibitively expensive and getting an invite remains a matter of luck in most cases, but you may be able to try out a non-working device for free.

Google has launched a program to some lucky, but not lucky enough waitlisted candidates who signed up for Project Glass through its website.

The home try-out kit comes with four pairs of the new Titanium Collection frames, according to Reddit user clide. That means they're designed to fit prescription lenses.

Better yet, you have them for 10 days free of charge. Google just requires a $50 hold on a credit card until the Glass quartet is returned via prepaid labels.

Still invite-only and non-functional

The ability to try out Google Glass with four frame styles and colors before putting down $1,500 (about £893, AU$1,608) is beneficial, but it does come with a few caveats.

This pilot program is invite-only and limited to the US, the only country where Google Glass is sold.

"We're doing outreach to a small group to see how this approach works," a Google spokesperson told TechRadar. "We'll let you know if this experiment continues."

Also, the four Google Glass models are reportedly returned units that have a destroyed micro USB port, meaning they can't be powered on. It's meant to test how it feels, not how it functions.

All, in all, it's good news. Google is recycling its old Google Glass units and it's just another sign that we're one step closer to a consumer version of the sci-fi-looking spectacles.

Via 9to5Google