Olympus Mju 1030SW is 'freezeproof'

Ahead of the PMA '08 photography show next week, Olympus today announced a range of new models in its Mju family of compact cameras.

First up are the Olympus Mju 840 and Olympus Mju 1010. Both slimline digital camera models feature optical zoom levels at 5x and 7x respectively, plus integrated dual image stabilisation to minimise blurry images caused by camera shake, as well as large 2.7-inch LCD screens.

They also have a super macro function which lets you get as close as 3cm to your subjects.

Aimed at 'fashion-conscious consumers', the 8-megapixel Olympus Mju 840 and 10-megapixel Olympus Mju 1010 also sport the now ubiquitous face detection technology, sturdy metallic bodies, TruePic III image processors, and BrightCapture technology for shooting in low-light conditions.

Shockproof, waterproof, freezeproof

Next up are two shockproof, waterproof and freezeproof models: the Olympus Mju 1030SW and the Olympus Mju 850SW.

The 1030SW is shockproof to 2m, waterproof to 10m, freezeproof to -10°C and even crushproof to a massive 100kg, should you happen to leave it within reach of a baby elephant. It's housed in a scratchproof metal casing and sports a 3.6x wide optical zoom, 10.1-megapixel sensor, 2.7-inch LCD screen with a wider viewing angle and a long-lasting LI-50B lithium-ion battery.

Finally, the Olympus Mju 850 SW is shockproof to 1.5m, waterproof to 3m and freezeproof to -10°C. Available in starry silver, midnight black or metal pink, it boasts an 8-megapixel sensor, 2.5-inch LCD screen, 3x optical zoom and an integrated LED macro illuminator for better close-up shots.

All the new camera models will go on sale in February. The Olympus Mju 840 and 1010 will be priced at £200 and £230 respectively, while the 1030SW costs £320 and the 850SW £230.