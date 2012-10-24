Nikon reveals new FX format lens

Nikon's new 70-200mm lens has a constant maximum aperture of f/4 and a 5-stop VR system

Nikon has introduced a new high performance Nikkor lens, a 70-200mm telephoto zoom.

Specifically designed for events, travel, wildlife and sport, the lens has a constant maximum aperture of f/4 throughout its zoom range.

The lens is the first optic to be equipped with Nikon's next-generation Vibration Reduction system which allows for up to 5-stop compensation. This enables photographers to shoot at shutter speeds five stops slower than would otherwise be possible when handholding the camera. Nikon says that this is a significant upgrade to greatly minimise the effects of camera shake, and improving low-light shooting capabilities.

Three VR modes are available on the lens. Normal can be used for everyday shooting. Active is to minimise the high-frequency camera shake experienced when shooting from a moving vehicle. Finally, Tripod Detection mode is also included.

Lens modes

Both Normal and Active VR modes offer a stable viewfinder image, which is designed to make focus-point acquisition and framing more comfortable and precise.

Tripod Detection mode reduces vibration due to shutter release when the camera is mounted on a tripod.

The lens has 20 elements in 14 groups and also includes Nikon's Nano Crystal Coating which helps to reduce flare and ghosting.

A dedicated tripod collar ring is also available as an optional extra to help improve tripod balance and allow for a quick and smooth transition between vertical and horizontal orientation when shooting in either portrait or landscape format.

The AF-S Nikkor 70-200mm f/4G ED VR price will be £1,172.99/US$1,869/AU$1,821 with a release date of 29th November 2012.