New Tom Ang Digital Photography app debuted

Tom Ang's new iPhone app guides you through all manner of photographic subjects

A new photography app based on Tom Ang's popular How to Photograph Absolutely Everything book has been unveiled.

The app features 85 guides, each in a simple step-by-step format, aimed at any camera user with any level of expertise.

Also included is a video introduction from Tom Ang, a search function to allow quick browsing between each of the 85 guides which has the ability to browse by subject.

A spinner, which allows users to specify the subject, conditions and style to be transferred to an appropriate tutorial is also included.

Keywords, such as "light trails", can also be used if you need to find specific instructions on any style of photography.

Settings

Photos within the app can also be tapped to reveal the specific settings and suggestions for taking a similar photo, while favourite tutorials can be bookmarked.

If you've ever struggled to understand any photography terminology, a glossary is also part of the app to help out.

Tom Ang is an award winning photographer and has sold more than two million photography books worldwide. Previously a senior lecturer in Photographic Practice at the University of Westminster, he has also worked as a technical and picture editor for a number of publications.

The DK Tom Ang's Digital Photography app UK price is £2.49, which is a special introductory price. It is available to download now and is compatible with iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPod touch and iPad.