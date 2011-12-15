New Hipstamatic app unveiled

The team behind the popular Hipstamatic photography app for iOS devices, Synthetic Corp, has unveiled a new app which allows friends to share a 24 exposure "digital roll of film."

Sharing between multiple devices, the app has the same reto camera hardware feel as the original Hipstamatic app.

The D-series allows a group of people to share one roll of virtual film. The first user starts off by selecting the camera to use and inviting friends to join. From there, invited photographers shoot with the app, with each user seeing a shared shot count.

Once all of the shots on the "roll" have been taken, all invited users can then see the shots taken. Only once all of the shots have been taken can the rest of the users see the images, in order to retain the same sense of anticipation as when shooting with film cameras.

The D in D-series stands for disposable as the app allows users to shoot in the same way as with a disposable camera - shoot and pass it on.

Effects

Like the original Hipstamatic app, the D-Series features a unique selection of "cameras" and "films" to provide a number of different effects. When the app is downloaded for the first time, an unlimited use camera is included. Once linked up to your Facebook account, a second infinite use camera will be given.

After that, further limited use cameras will be available to buy. Only one user within a group of friends needs the specific camera for all in the group to be able to use it.

Hipstamatic was the 2010 app of the year and is one of a group of apps that also includes Instagram, which aim to recreate vintage photography effects.

The Hipstamatic D-Series app is free, and is available to download now.