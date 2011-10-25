iPhone camera improvements documented

The iPhone's camera has improved dramatically since the first model

The creator of the Camera+ app for iPhone has put together an interesting collage showcasing the vast improvements Apple has made to the device's camera since its inception in 2007.

Lisa Bettany used all five iPhone models to take the same picture and produce the startling comparison you can see on the right (click to enlarge).

The original iPhone's primitive 2-megapixel snapper was largely derided and considered the phone's weak spot, during a time where huge focus was placed on the quality of a handset's camera.

The device steadily improved from 3-megapixels, to 5-megapixels, with the iPhone 4S serving up an 8-megapixel sensor and dramatically improved lens technology.

'Outshines best compacts'

On the Camera+ website Bettany says that the new iPhone 4S even beats many of the high-end compact cameras on the market.

She says: "The iPhone 4S is dramatically clearer and sharper than previous iPhone versions. Using separate focus and exposure in Camera+ on the iPhone 4 & 4S significantly helped create a more balanced exposure.

"While it's not nearing the same quality as a professional level dSLR, it is comparable to a top of the line compact camera and even outshines it in some ways."

Check out the Camera+ post to see the comparison in full, featuring all five iPhone models as well as the Canon S95 compact camera.

Via: Gizmodo