Fuji X-T1 gets turbocharged with v3.0 firmware update

This new firmware update is available now and brings a large number of new and improved features to the popular Fuji X-T1 compact system camera, but there are two variants of this camera and this could make things confusing – so here's how it works:

The original Fuji X-T1 uses firmware version 1.0 or, more recently version 1.1 .

or, more recently version . The new X-T1 Graphite comes with firmware version 2.0 which brings additional features, such as a high-speed electronic shutter, but this is not available to owners of the original X-T1.

which brings additional features, such as a high-speed electronic shutter, but this is not available to owners of the original X-T1. But firmware version 3.0, now available, extends the features in the X-T1 graphite and also applies all the new features retrospectively to the original X-T1.

The new Fuji X-T1 Graphite includes some of the v3.0 features but not all of them.

You can download the X-T1 firmware update from the Fujifilm Support page, where you'll also find instructions on how to install it.

The camera's 'firmware' is like its operating system, controlling camera functions and image processing. Most camera firmware updates are relatively minor, designed to fix bugs, improve controls or, occasionally, add features.

Fuji's X-T1 firmware update 3.0 is unusual in the size and scope of the update. In fact Fuji quotes no fewer than 27 enhancements or additions.

Some of these are relatively minor, though, so we've whittled these down to our top 10.

If you've got an older (non Graphite) X-T1, you can still bring your camera bang up to date.

Top 10 Fuji X-T1 firmware 3.0 improvements