Optus offering new Netflix starter packs

Optus has announced subscription packages for new and recontracting customers to take advantage of the upcoming launch of Netflix Australia on March 24.

Available from March 24 until July 5, Optus will be offering six month Netflix subscriptions to customers who sign up to one of three Optus internet packages.

Customers can select from the following packages on a 24 month contract: the home broadband bundle on a $60 plan or above, a postpaid mobile service on a $60 plan or above or a postpaid mobile broadband service on a $30 plan or above.

Optus & Netflix sittin' in a tree, S-T-R-E-A-M-I-N-G.

Optus will be providing its fixed broadband customers unmetered access to Netflix from April 17, and has also announced a new automatic mobile data top up plan for people who want to continue watching the service when they're on the go.

Optus My Plan Plus customers will be able to keep the show going when they're away from home, with automatic data top ups for $10 per extra GB ensuring that customers don't go into shock the next time they receive their mobile phone bill.

Optus prepaid customers will also receive a three month subscription to Netflix when they activate the SIM of any new Optus prepaid phone or mobile broadband device.