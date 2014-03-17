Sense 6 caught on video ahead of new HTC One launch

The new HTC One has been leaked so many times, it already feels old

A video claiming to show off the new HTC Sense 6 user interface, set to make its debut within the All New HTC One, has appeared online.

The two-minute video clip appears to show a pared down experience, with flatter icons and a new design language for the company's love-it-or-loathe-it Android skin.

Along with the minimalised design there appears to be a host of new gesture controls added to the mix.

Double tapping the handset will wake it from a sleep, while hitting the volume button in landscape mode will instantly unlock the camera app, screenshots in the video explain.

Other gesture controls involve swiping right to hit BlinkFeed (which has also had a visual overhaul) and swiping left to go straight to the Android widgets screen.

No alarms and no surprises?

As of right now, it's difficult to know where the YouTuber got the Sense ROM from, but he was able to install it on an existing HTC One device.

The new handset, complete with the user interface bump, won't be revealed in full for another week, during HTC's planned media event on March 25.

It's entirely possible this isn't the final version of Sense 6.0, but it gives us a pretty good idea of what we can expect from HTC's latest interpretation of Android.

After all of the hardware leaks, eBay listings, press renders and details of interactive cases, there seems little left for HTC to surprise smartphone fans with next week, but we live in hope. In the meantime, check out the purported new version of Sense in the video below.

Via TechnoBuffalo