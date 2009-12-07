Twitter revamps mobile tweeting site

Twitter has revamped its mobile site to make Tweeting on the go that little bit easier.

In a blog post, the site stated that while the original mobile site (m.twitter.com) working well, it was time for an update, with the new address mobile.twitter.com being used.

User experience lead for Twitter Mobile, @leland (which we reckon may be become his new name by deed poll) said:

"Lots of people access Twitter on their phones via our good ol' mobile website, and trusty 'm' has been delivering tweets faithfully. However, 'm' doesn't fully feel like Twitter, and could probably do a bit more things for you.

Innovation station



"'M' should also be fantastically innovative — naturally the best way to do that is use our own APIs. So, the mobile team here built a brand new mobile web client from scratch, using only Twitter APIs, and we'd like to share the results with you."

The site has been 'optimised' for Webkit based browsers (ie Nokia's S60 range, Android devices and the iPhone) although it will apparently work on BlackBerrys, despite not being fine tuned.

However, Twitter has stated that as the update is improved, all users of the old site will automatically get to use the new one - it basically packages all the information up in a more visually impressive way, but is a good alternative if you don't want to download an application to your phone.