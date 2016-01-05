Samsung Pay is expanding around the globe

Samsung is bringing is mobile payment platform to more countries.

The company announced during its CES 2016 press conference that Samsung Pay is coming to Australia, Singapore and Brazil.

These countries join the UK, Spain, China, the US and Korea as regions where Samsung Pay is available.

There's no word on when Samsung Pay will actually arrive in these regions. Samsung Pay and Apple Pay (not to mention other payment solutions) are in a very slow race to get into more countries, with the latter announcing it will be in more countries in 2016, but that has yet to happen.