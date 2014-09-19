Samsung Galaxy A5 leaks point to mid-range device with a premium feel

Samsung has been making big strides to improve the industrial design of its devices with metal-clad devices like the Galaxy Alpha and Galaxy Note 4.

The Korean smartphone maker isn't stopping there as SamMobile claims the company will introduce a new Galaxy A5 that isn't made of either metal or plastic. The new handset will purportedly have a body that "feels cold in the hand," whatever that means.

SamMobile supposes the Galaxy A5 will be made of a unique material that will both keep the device's cost down while maintaining a premium feel.

What that material is isn't clear, though images of the phone point to it having at least some metal parts. You can clearly see metallic edges, which may contribute to the premium feel without covering the device completely.

Aside from the metallic rim, we can see the Galaxy A5 looks like an opaque white trapezoid with sharp edges as opposed to Samsung's usual rounded-edge design.

Mid-range mystery

From the reported specs of the Galaxy A5 we can surmise it will be a mid-range device featuring a 5-inch HD Super AMOLED display. The phone is also said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 400 processor, a chip from yesteryear that powered many smartphones like the HTC One Mini.

The Samsung Galaxy A5's metal edges peek out (credit: Sam Mobile)

The phone will also supposedly sport a 13MP rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing snapper, 16GB of storage, 2,330-mAh battery and the latest version of TouchWiz as with the Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

We're sure to hear more about this mystery Samsung smartphone in the future, so stay tuned to this space for more.