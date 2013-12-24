Oppo officially unveils the mid-range, mid-price R1

The Oppo R1 has been made official

Chinese phone maker Oppo Electronics is at it again, unveiling its second new smartphone to be announced this month.

The Oppo R1 was made official with a listing on the company's Chinese-language site, and though it's less impressive than the phone Oppo teased earlier in December it still has plenty to like.

That earlier phone was the Oppo Find 7, a smartphone with a 2K-resolution display that may even beat Samsung's Galaxy S5 onto shelves.

The new R1 is not even full HD, with a 5-inch display coming in at 1280 x 720. But it's still an impressive mid-range handset.

Oppo R1 specs

Details about the R1 reportedly leaked before, but today Oppo made it official.

The phone's most notable feature is its 8-megapixel rear camera, which packs a more than decent F/2.0 aperture.

Other than that the R1 is pretty standard, with a 5-megapixel front camera, a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (with no expansion options unfortunately), and a 2,410mAh battery.

The R1 also runs Oppo's Color modification for Android 4.2: Jelly Bean.

So far the Oppo R1 is only slated for release in China. Its price translates to roughly $410 (about £250, AU$458), though whether the R1 will ever see any official releases outside of China is anyone's guess.

Via GSMArena