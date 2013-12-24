Oppo officially unveils the mid-range, mid-price R1

Chinese phone maker Oppo Electronics is at it again, unveiling its second new smartphone to be announced this month.

The Oppo R1 was made official with a listing on the company's Chinese-language site, and though it's less impressive than the phone Oppo teased earlier in December it still has plenty to like.

That earlier phone was the Oppo Find 7, a smartphone with a 2K-resolution display that may even beat Samsung's Galaxy S5 onto shelves.

The new R1 is not even full HD, with a 5-inch display coming in at 1280 x 720. But it's still an impressive mid-range handset.

Oppo R1 specs

Details about the R1 reportedly leaked before, but today Oppo made it official.

The phone's most notable feature is its 8-megapixel rear camera, which packs a more than decent F/2.0 aperture.

Other than that the R1 is pretty standard, with a 5-megapixel front camera, a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (with no expansion options unfortunately), and a 2,410mAh battery.

The R1 also runs Oppo's Color modification for Android 4.2: Jelly Bean.

So far the Oppo R1 is only slated for release in China. Its price translates to roughly $410 (about £250, AU$458), though whether the R1 will ever see any official releases outside of China is anyone's guess.

