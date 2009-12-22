O2 claims mobile internet data problem fixed

O2 is claiming to TechRadar that it has managed to fix the problem stopping its user getting access to internet on their mobiles, but admits the problem isn't over.

While internet is re-enabled, MMS and visual voicemail is still down, and the network is still staying tight-lipped on the reasons behind the 'non-geographical' problems:

"Internet access has now been restored. MMS and Visual Voicemail services for iPhone users are coming back online gradually.

"We are working as hard as we can to restore full service and apologise to those customers who have been affected."

Setback

However, this is another setback for the network that has had to suffer a barrage of ire from users over the last year with numerous network outages highlighted by its wealth of iPhone (and data hungry) customers.

TechRadar readers have also been having issues with the under-fire network, with some stating internet connection is still very patchy:

Commenter deephack said: "Yesterday I couldn't get any data connection at all in Edinburgh from morning till night. Normally O2 have excellent data rates in Edinburgh rarely dropping below HSDPA speed.

"Soon as I ventured out of the city I got data again albeit nothing much above GPRS speed."

Wigwam_salesman agreed: "What they mean by non-geographical is that it was the whole damn country. I came back from Poole to Manchester yesterday and had no data access for the entire time.

"For £45 a month contract these outages (which are getting more frequent) are completely unacceptable."