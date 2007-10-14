Moto U9: showing 'the stylish side of music'

Motorola has added yet another stylish handset to its range of mobile phones. This time it's the Motorola Moto U9, which Motorola claims shows off "the stylish side of music".

The elegant, curvaceous Motorola Moto U9 features Stereo Bluetooth so you can hook up speakers wirelessly, and CrystalTalk technology for better call quality in noisy environments. There's also external touch sensitive music controls that let you control the music player without opening the handset, and floating, animated screensavers that appear on the external display.

Accessing your music library is easy with just one touch of a button, and your music is automatically paused if someone calls you. There's also a 2-megapixel camera with 8x zoom, multi-shot feature, video capture and playback, a camera light and landscape viewfinder

Moto U9 storage

The handset has just 25MB of on-board memory but the microSD memory card slot means you can beef up storage to 4GB - enough to hold around 1,000 tracks.

The Motorola Moto U9 will go on sale in Q4 although a spokeswoman said no exact date, or pricing details, have been finalised.

Motorola Moto U9 - key features: