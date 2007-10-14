Moto U9: showing 'the stylish side of music'

Motorola has added yet another stylish handset to its range of mobile phones. This time it's the Motorola Moto U9, which Motorola claims shows off "the stylish side of music".
The elegant, curvaceous Motorola Moto U9 features Stereo Bluetooth so you can hook up speakers wirelessly, and CrystalTalk technology for better call quality in noisy environments. There's also external touch sensitive music controls that let you control the music player without opening the handset, and floating, animated screensavers that appear on the external display.
Accessing your music library is easy with just one touch of a button, and your music is automatically paused if someone calls you. There's also a 2-megapixel camera with 8x zoom, multi-shot feature, video capture and playback, a camera light and landscape viewfinder
Moto U9 storage
The handset has just 25MB of on-board memory but the microSD memory card slot means you can beef up storage to 4GB - enough to hold around 1,000 tracks.
The Motorola Moto U9 will go on sale in Q4 although a spokeswoman said no exact date, or pricing details, have been finalised.
Motorola Moto U9 - key features:
- Store up to 1,000 songs with the optional 4GB microSD memory card
- Easy to download and sync your music with Windows Media Player
- MP3 music player with dedicated touch sensor buttons
- Choose from a variety of floating animated external screen savers
- Integrated stereo Bluetooth wireless technology
- CrystalTalk technology helps deliver crystal clear voice quality in noisy environments
- Talking phone gives you a voice readout while dialling numbers or receiving a call
- Fast downloads from your computer to your phone with USB 2.07
- 25MB internal user memory
- Touch sensitive music keys appear on the front flip when in music mode
- Combination of metallic gloss finish and soft feel for a visual and tactile rich experience
- Small, curvaceous, seamless form, designed to be thin and lightweight
- 2-megapixel camera with digital zoom captures high quality pictures
- User interface with new main menu, offering grid, list and new spinner view