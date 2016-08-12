iPhone 7 display photos suggest a rumored feature won't be present

There are seemingly few mysteries left surrounding the iPhone 7 (though we're hopeful that Apple might have something left) but one thing that's still unclear is whether it will have the traditional clickable home button or, as has been rumored, a pressure-sensitive one.

The idea there is that instead of physically pressing it in you'd get a vibrating haptic sensation when you apply pressure to it, which could be used for any number of reasons, including potentially a button that carries out a different action depending on how much pressure is applied to it – much like the 3D Touch feature in iPhone screens.

But newly leaked images supposedly showing the iPhone 7 display assembly suggest this won't be the case.

The images, which come from phone repair company GeekBar and were spotted by MacRumors, have part of the standard home button cut-out visible in them.

If they're genuine that suggests that it will be clickable, which in turn means it probably won't be pressure sensitive, though there's no reason the two things have to be mutually exclusive or that haptic feedback couldn't be built in through a separate component, so we can't entirely rule it out.

Reversed engineering

Oddly, the wiring for the display and digitizer runs up from the bottom of the phone in these images, while previous iPhones have it coming down from the top, but it's not clear what the reason is for this, or whether it's to accommodate any new features.

We may have a better idea soon though, along with answers to all our other lingering iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus questions – such as whether there'll be two models or a third iPhone 7 Pro as well, as the new handsets are set to be unveiled early next month, possibly on September 7.