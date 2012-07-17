iPhone 5 could use new super-thin screen technology

The iPhone 5 will use new in-cell technology to produce a display which is considerably thinner than current screens, according to sources.

The report by The Wall Street Journal claimed "people familiar with the matter" revealed Apple had drafted in Sharp, Japan Display Inc and LG to create the new, thinner displays for its sixth generation of iPhone handset.

The in-cell technology reduces the number of layers required to produce a touchscreen, which not only reduces the depth of the screen, but also makes it more lightweight – meaning the iPhone 5 could be the thinnest, lightest handset from the Cupertino-based firm yet.

Bigger screen?

As well as this new screen technology, we've also heard numerous rumours suggesting that Apple will finally break its 3.5-inch display rule it's implemented on all iPhones to date.

According to the myriad leaks, the iPhone 5 looks set to sport a 4-inch display, as Apple looks to play catch-up to the likes of the 4.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S3 and 4.7-inch HTC One X.

Unsurprisingly Apple is staying quiet on the whole subject, although it's thought that the next iPhone will arrive sometime this Autumn, probably alongside the launch of iOS 6.

From Wall Street Journal via The Verge