Huawei Ascend Mate 7 landing just in time for summer

Huawei's plans to become a major player in the brutal and bloody game of phones continues with the imminent Australian launch of its Ascend Mate 7 handset.

Seeming to take naming cues from HTC's M8 (mate, geddit?), Huawei's latest handset will be available from November 17.

Boasting a 6-inch screen, generous battery life and a fingerprint scanner, it would seem the Chinese manufacturer has its eyes on the premium phablet market.

Black and gold

The Mate 7 will be available in Obsidian black and Amber gold. Or as they're more commonly known, black and gold.

The gold model will retail for $699 and be available from Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi from November 17.

The black variation will be available from Vodafone via Dick Smith stores, but pricing and a release date are yet to be confirmed.