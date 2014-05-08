Trending

Huawei Ascend G6 descending Down Under in June

Smile-detecting "selfie king" to make a royal visit

Huawei G6
While there's no word of the Ascend P7 heading Down Under, Huawei has announced that its new selfie-centric 4G smartphone, the Ascend G6, will arrive in Australia in early June.

Aiming to harness the seemingly endless popularity of social media self portraits, the Ascend G6 features a 5-megapixel front (or "selfie", according to Huawei) camera.

The Ascend G6's smile activation feature means a flash of your pearly whites will get the camera snapping and you can also choose to have your photos accompanied by 10-second audio clips using the voice photo function.

Photo-focused

The G6's front camera is capable of 88 degree wide-angle shots, which Huawei hopes will help users cram in more family and friends, while the 8-megapixel rear camera features multi-shot capture, horizontal shooting and panoramic functions.

Taking many of its design cues from last year's Ascend P6, the G6 features a 4.5-inch IPS display, 1.2 GHz processor and 2000 mAh battery.

The Ascend G6 will be available from Optus and Vodafone from 2 June and 11 June respectively. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

