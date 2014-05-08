Huawei Ascend G6 descending Down Under in June

Do you really need to take photos of yourself? Really?

While there's no word of the Ascend P7 heading Down Under, Huawei has announced that its new selfie-centric 4G smartphone, the Ascend G6, will arrive in Australia in early June.

Aiming to harness the seemingly endless popularity of social media self portraits, the Ascend G6 features a 5-megapixel front (or "selfie", according to Huawei) camera.

The Ascend G6's smile activation feature means a flash of your pearly whites will get the camera snapping and you can also choose to have your photos accompanied by 10-second audio clips using the voice photo function.

Photo-focused

The G6's front camera is capable of 88 degree wide-angle shots, which Huawei hopes will help users cram in more family and friends, while the 8-megapixel rear camera features multi-shot capture, horizontal shooting and panoramic functions.

Taking many of its design cues from last year's Ascend P6, the G6 features a 4.5-inch IPS display, 1.2 GHz processor and 2000 mAh battery.

The Ascend G6 will be available from Optus and Vodafone from 2 June and 11 June respectively. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.