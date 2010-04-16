HTC Desire voted favourite Android phone

The HTC Desire has been dubbed the most desir...er... wanted phone by TechRadar readers, with most prepared to ditch their iPhone to move over.

In a recent poll on TechRadar if our readers would be rushing out to buy a new Android phone, given the glut of devices that have appeared in recent months.

Nearly 2,000 responded so far, and an overwhelming 47 per cent of readers stated they'll be nabbing an HTC Desire as soon as possible, with only 12 per cent stating they'd be sticking with their iPhone.

The Nexus One and the Legend were both the most lusted after by eight per cent of readers, with another eight per cent fancying another Android handset altogether.

La la la, we don't care about Android

Of course there are also those that don't want any of the latest Android wave or have an iPhone - we assume these people are still rocking Motorola Razrs and playing with snap bracelets.

The HTC Desire is one of the first smartphones in a very long while that will be available on all networks in the UK at once - with O2, Vodafone, Orange, T-Mobile, 3 and Virgin Media all rocking one.

This could explain why so many people are up for it over the HTC Legend - which is a very similar phone (albeit with lower specs but a much more attractive chassis) but exclusive to Vodafone, meaning less people see it as a potential option.

Or it could be that the HTC Desire is a pretty nice phone and actually available over here compared to the Nexus One in the UK - come on Google, where is it?