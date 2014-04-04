Easter in WA will attract double demerits penalty for mobile use

Western Australian drivers, heed this warning: you will now get hit with double demerits for using your mobile phone during long weekends.

Currently, across Australia, being caught using your phone while driving will leave you with 3 demerit points less, coupled with a fine - long weekend or not.

According to the ABC, the classification of mobile use as a double demerit offence in the WA occurred after the state government consulted with the Road Safety Council.

WA residents will now lose 6 demerit points along with a fine during long weekends, so before the Easter break rolls around, we suggest you pick up a car mount for your smartphone.

Actually, we suggest all Aussie drivers pick up a car mount if you haven't already.

