Budget-conscious? Does the upgraded Galaxy Ace Style LTE do it for you?

It was only earlier this year that Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ace Style, but already the South Korean Company is back with a follow-up, the Galaxy Ace Style LTE.

You can probably guess from the name that one of the main additions is 4G, but that's not the only thing that's changed. It ups the screen size to 4.3 inches and replaces the TFT display of the original Galaxy Ace Style with a 480 x 800 Super AMOLED one.

The Ace Style LTE is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM, there's a 5MP snapper on the back complete with an LED flash, a 1.3MP front-facing camera, a 1900 mAh battery, 4GB of storage plus a microSD card slot and the phone runs Android 4.4 KitKat and supports NFC.

Good specs, bad price

That's not a bad range of features for a low end phone and makes for a substantial upgrade over the original Galaxy Ace Style, but then it's priced at €199 (£155) in Germany, which is fairly expensive for a basic blower and we're still not sure it lives up to the name given that it seems to have a rather bland design.

So far it's only been announced by Samsung Germany, but we'd wager it will make it across the border and in to other countries soon. Let's hope that when it does there's a more attractive price tag in tow too.