BBM for Android and iOS won't be here this week

BlackBerry was super excited last week as it readied us for the BBM for Android and iOS rollout planned for last weekend - but after problems arose we didn't see it arrive, and we won't this week either.

BBM for Android was supposed to hit on September 21, followed a day later by the iOS version on Sunday, but it got off to a bad start with the Apple version going live on the Saturday instead.

Problems were compounded further when an unofficial version leaked onto Google Play, prompting BlackBerry to pull both applications.

BlackBerry has now confirmed that the BBM app won't be coming to Android and Apple devices until next week at the earliest.

Not a simple task

A BlackBerry spokesperson said: "The team is now focused on adjusting the system to completely block this unreleased version of the Android app when we go live with the official BBM for Android app.

"We are also making sure that the system is reinforced to handle this kind of scenario in the future. While this may sound like a simple task – it's not. This will take some time and I do not anticipate launching this week."

Couple this BBM blunder with the fact BlackBerry has announced it will be cutting a raft of jobs, plus a takeover could be on the cards, and it amounts to a pretty rocky week for the Canadian firm.