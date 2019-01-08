Philips Hue is leading the way in outdoor smart lighting at CES 2019

Philips Hue has launched a number of new products as part of its outdoor smart lighting range at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, with the new devices designed to welcome you home and lend some ambience to your outside space.

Now that smart lighting in the home is becoming more commonplace, the garden is the next place that smart home manufacturers are looking to populate with all things bright and beautiful – and Philips Hue looks to be taking the lead in this emerging market.

The new range includes the new Philips Hue Outdoor sensor, a battery powered motion sensor that detects you as you approach your home, and switches on your lighting system.

You can fully personalize your lighting system via the Hue app, choosing which lights (indoor and outdoor) switch on when someone approaches your home and triggers the Outdoor sensor.

As well as giving you a warm welcome home, you can use this system to make it look like someone is always home and deter potential intruders.

Bright ideas

The Hue Outdoor sensor can be placed on any flat surface, whether you need it in your garage, by your front door, or on a garden wall. With a detection range of 12 meters and a dusk-to-dawn sensor, it should only come on when it’s dark outside, saving battery life.

It will be available from February 2019 for £49.99 – based on current conversion rates, this is around $65 / AU$90, however official pricing is yet to be released by Philips Hue.

The smart home company has also expanded its range of outdoor smart lights to include a number of new floodlights, wall lights, and pedestal lights ranging from £74.99 to £134.99. This works out at around $95 / AU$135 to $180 / AU$250 – again, pricing and availability in these territories are yet to be confirmed .

Like other Philips Hue lights, the products in the outdoor range can be controlled via the Hue app, allowing you to choose between 16 million colors – of course, if you’re after the traditional look, you can still opt for bright white to light your way to your door.