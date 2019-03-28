Optus promo plan discounts all four Google Pixel 3 models

Optus has dropped a cracking deal on Google's latest Pixel 3 handsets, although with savings this good you know it won't last for long.

Until March 31, customers signing up to Optus' $69 Promo Plus plan will nab themselves 100GB of data along with a discounted Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 3 XL, in either 64GB or 128GB handset configurations.

As per usual, Optus is also offering a host of included extras, like Optus Sport and National Geographic subscriptions at no extra cost, and free music and Mobile TV streaming via selected services that won't count towards your data cap.

Get the Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 64GB | 100GB data | $84 pm Considering the cheapest plan on offer right now is only $9 less per month than this one, grabbing the 100GB is a no-brainer if you want to score a Pixel on a budget. Total cost over 24 months is $2,016

Google Pixel 3 128GB | 100GB | $94 pm For just a little bit extra, you can double your handset's storage and nab the 128GB model Google Pixel 3. Naturally, it comes with all the same benefits of the other Optus promo plan. Total cost over 24 months is $2,256

Go big: Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB | 100GB | $94 pm If you're looking for the bigger handset with larger screen real estate but at the same sweet price, then this plan's the way to go. The smaller storage 64GB model of the handset is the same price as the larger storage regular Pixel 3, so weigh up whether you'd like more storage space or a larger display. Total cost over 24 months is $2,256

Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB | 100GB | $99 pm Top of the line in the Google Pixel range right now won't set you back too much more than the budget entry. For less than $100 a month you can score the Pixel 3 XL in the larger 128GB storage flavour, giving you plenty of space inside and on screen. Total cost over 24 months is $2,376

If none of these plans particularly interest you – whether you're after even cheaper plans or something with even more oomph in the data department – check out our best Pixel 3 plans and prices in Australia, or our best Pixel 3 XL plans and prices for the bigger sibling.