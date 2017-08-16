New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leak shows off Deep Sea color

Samsung’s flagship smartphones commonly launch in a variety of colors and thankfully, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 looks to be no exception.

We’ve previously seen its standard “Midnight Black” and "Maple Gold" versions leak, but now a “Deep Sea” color has popped up via phone leaker Evan Blass .

Credit: @evleaks

The image above shows the blue color-clad Note 8 with the same background on the phone’s bezel-less display as we saw on the last leaked color. What sets this one apart is that the mighty S Pen is resting on the phone’s side and also decked out in the Deep Sea blue color.

So far, we’ve only seen two colors of the Note 8 leak and if the variety brought along with the Samsung Galaxy S8 is any indication, we’ll be seeing more colors soon. But of course, some colors don’t release worldwide or all at once, so there might be a bit of a waiting game to buy the one you’re after.

We’ll be live at Samsung’s August 23 unveiling of the device and among the first to see the Note 8’s color selection.