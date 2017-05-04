OnePlus 4 leaks suggest it'll have dual-cameras but won’t upgrade screen

We’ve heard a lot of exciting claims about the OnePlus 4, such as the possibility of a QHD screen, a massive 4,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and the fact it may be called the OnePlus 5, but the latest leaks suggest these things might not be true.

According to MyDrivers, a leaker going by @Mocha RQ has said that while the OnePlus 4 will have the new Snapdragon 835 chipset and launch in June (both of which we’ve heard before), it will stick with the same 5.5-inch, 1080p screen that its used on all of its previous flagships.

They also shared the image below, which from the back matches up with what we've seen before, and from the front looks a lot like the OnePlus 3T, but with a more edge-to-edge screen.

Credit: @Mocha RQ

Elsewhere, Kumamoto Technology took to the Chinese social network Weibo to say that the OnePlus 4 (or OnePlus 5, as it might be called) will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, just like the OnePlus 3T, and that it will have a 3,600mAh battery.

That’s up from 3,400mAh in the OnePlus 3T, but not as much of a jump as some sources are saying. However, Kumamoto Technology adds that the battery in the OnePlus 4 will charge 25% faster than its predecessor.

A dual-lens camera, but not as we've seen

The source also says that while rumors of a dual-lens camera are accurate, the lenses will be horizontally aligned rather than vertically aligned, which would mean previously leaked images of the phone - including the one above - are inaccurate.

They also say that the fingerprint scanner will be on the front, that it’s unknown whether there will be a headphone port or not, and, more promisingly, that they can’t rule out the possibility of a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the future.

If these leaks are accurate then the OnePlus 4 might just be a modest improvement, which wouldn’t be such a surprise, since the OnePlus 3T is still a quite recent phone.

But that’s not to say it won’t be a good handset, other than the possibility of a 1080p screen this assortment of specs would still see it match or exceed most other flagships. And of course, this information might not be accurate, especially as it’s not clear how it was obtained. So fingers crossed for something impressive.