New Apple AirPods 3 will reportedly come with noise cancelation and a comfier fit

Rumors around the new Apple AirPods 3 have been circling since the originals were released in 2016, but the release of the iOS 13.2 beta may have revealed what the buds will look and sound like.

After delving into the beta, 9to5Mac discovered an icon that could show Apple's upcoming true wireless earbuds.

Judging from the icon, it looks as though the AirPods 3 will feature rubber or silicone tips – something we were hoping that Apple would bring to it's recently upgraded Apple AirPods (2019).

The inclusion of interchangeable tips will allow users to find a more comfortable fit, as well as a better seal against their ear canals – something that's crucial for achieving good noise isolation.

The icon was found "in a component of the system related to accessibility settings", which suggests that the Apple AirPods 3 will be able to work like hearing aids, much like the current generation of AirPods.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Focus mode

That's not all we've learnt about the upcoming Apple earbuds however; after digging into the iOS 13.2 beta code, 9to5Mac discovered references to different listening modes, "with or without noise-canceling".

The listening mode that turns of noise cancelation is called 'focus mode', according to the snippets of code.

Right now, Apple hasn't announced a release date for the AirPods 3, but they could come as soon as this month – the company hasn't yet confirmed whether it will hold an October event, but it did last year.

Still, since Apple has released an updated 2019 version of the original AirPods, we're not expecting the AirPods 3 to be coming out any time soon; realistically, our money is on an early 2020 release date.

Via 9to5Mac