Mobvoi launches first noise-cancelling headphones to rival the Sony WH-1000XM3

Mobvoi has announced its first-ever pair of over-ear headphones, the TicKasa ANC, which come with active noise cancellation and support for Hi-Res Audio.

The company, which is best known for its TicWatch smartwatches, has previously released true wireless earbuds like the TicPods ANC and the TicPods Pro, but this is the first time that it's branched out into over-ear cans.

According to Mobvoi, the new headphones come with "five built-in microphones and dual-microphone noise isolation" which allows the TicKasa ANC to "easily detect environmental noise, using ANC cancellation algorithms to analyze ambient noise and create the perfect soundwave to counteract it."

They apparently also apply noise cancellation to your phone calls, like the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, "filtering background noise and adding vocal clarity" for crisp calls.

Cheaper than the XM3s

Mobvoi says that the new noise-cancelling headphones provide a "deep, powerful, and immersive sound at any volume", and are powered by 40mm drivers. There's also support for Hi-Res Audio thanks to Qualcomm's aptX HD Bluetooth codec, as well as Bluetooth 5 for long wireless transmission distances.

Battery life comes in at 20 hours with ANC on, though Mobvoi claims you'll get 30 hours of playback with this feature turned off – plenty of juice for a week's worth of commuting or a long haul flight.

They should prove pretty comfortable too, as they're made from a "breathable" mesh material and feature soft ear cushions.

Available in grey and black, the TicKasa ANC Headphones will set you back $129.99 / GBP £109.99 / AU$189.99 – that's about $200 / £200 cheaper than the best noise-cancelling headphones of 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM3.

That means the new headphones could make a great cheaper alternative to the XM3s, though with the Sony WH-1000XM4 rumored to launch in August, the current Sony noise cancellers may not be so expensive for much longer.